Verlin N. Harder, 82, of Holland, Mich., formerly of St. Joseph passed away on June 4, 2020.
A private celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 9, at First Congregational Church UCC, 2001 Niles Ave., St. Joseph, with Pastor Jeffrey Hubers officiating. A live streaming of the service will be available at www.fccstjoseph.org. Friends may join the family for the committal service at noon on Tuesday at Hickory Bluff Cemetery. Friends may also visit with the family from 4-6 p.m. Monday, June 8, at Starks & Menchinger Chapel, 2650 Niles Road, St. Joseph. Memorial contributions may be made to the First Congregational Church UCC, 2001 Niles Ave., St. Joseph, or St. Joseph Band & Orchestra Parents (SJBOP), 2521 Stadium Dr., St. Joseph. Those wishing to leave an online condolence may do so at www.starks -menchinger.com.