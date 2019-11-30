Vernon E. Avery
Vernon E. Avery, 73, of South Haven passed away Tuesday, Nov. 26, at his home surrounded by his family.
Vern was born June 10, 1946, in South Haven to Cleon and Marian (Sanders) Avery. He proudly served his country in the United States Army from 1964 to 1967, where he obtained the rank of SP5. Vern married Alice Albers on May 24, 1969, at the Ganges United Methodist Church. He worked as a truck driver and farmer his entire life, including Hamlin Farms and All Season Express. When Vern was not working or with his family, he enjoyed tinkering with John Deere tractors. He was an active attendee of the Church of the Nazarene, and he presently attended First Baptist Church in South Haven.
Vern is survived by his wife, Alice Avery, of South Haven; son, Jason (Loretta) Avery of South Haven; daughter, Jill (Chad) Fessenden of Comstock Park, Mich.; seven grandchildren, Britny, Abigail, and Jaken Avery; Noah, Simon, and Amalia Fessenden; and Margot (Dallas) Mirabel; two brothers, Jim Avery of South Haven and Leon (Shirley) Avery of Grand Rapids; four sisters, Eunice (Roger) Brush of Holland, Mich., Beth (Fred) Kohlhoff of South Haven, Marilyn (Randy) Hisey of Union, Mich., Joy (Jerry) Melville of Schoolcraft, Mich., and “Little Sister” Sue Hallgren Ovenshire of Palm Coast, Fla.; adopted family, Nick (Nikki) Brubaker, Josey (Justin) Wright, Cassius Wright, and Jessica Brubaker of Peru, Ind.; and best friend, Richard (Teri) Bodfish. Additionally, Vern is also survived by several nieces and nephews who recognized him as a father figure.
Visitation will be Friday, Dec. 13, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the First Baptist Church, 1635 76th St., South Haven. Also, on Saturday, Dec. 14, from 10 to 11 a.m. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. at the church, officiated by Pastors Jerry Koller and Scott Hollebrands. Memorial contributions can be made to Section 1776, LLC 30639 38th Ave Paw Paw, Michigan 49079. Kindly leave your memories on the family’s online guest book at www.FilbrandtFFH.com.