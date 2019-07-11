Veronica Spencer
First Lady Veronica Spencer went to be with the Lord on Monday, July 1, 2019.
She was born on Sept. 13, 1941, in Chicago, to Samuel Oliver and Kathryn Reeves. She moved to Michigan and graduated from Niles High School, where she met and married her true love, Ebenezer Spencer. They were godly united in 1959 and from this union five children were born.
She leaves to cherish her husband of 61 years, Supt. Ebenezer Spencer; children: Tyrrence (Wanda) Spencer, Towana (Anthony) Austin, Vernon Spencer, JeVena (James) Stokes, Michella (Glenn) McFarland, Teresa Griffin and Mary Green; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews; only living sibling, Karen Williams; and only living uncle, Administrative Assistant Milton Oliver.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Kathryn Reeves; father, Samuel Oliver; grandmother, Catherine Reeves; sister, Charlotte Thomas; brother, Conrad Fitzgerald; and grandson, Anthony Spencer.
A Homegoing Celebration will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 13, at Pentecostal Cathedral Church of God in Christ, 1025 Western Ave., South Bend, Ind., with visitation from noon-1 p.m. at The Cathedral. Arrangements are entrusted with Alford's Mortuary, South Bend. Visit our webpage to send condolences at: www.Alfordsmortuaryinc.com.