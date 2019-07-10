Veronica 'Vera' Harrison
Vera’s life began July 18, 1929, in Chicago. Vera died Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at Harvest Home in Berrien Springs.
She spent many years growing up and living in the Chicago area. When her parents retired, she moved with them to Southwest Michigan, making Watervliet their home. She worked for several years as a telephone operator and as a press operator for a furniture company. Vera was a longtime member of Animal Aid and volunteered with Cub Scouts when her sons were young. She loved listening to music, especially enjoying her son play in the Southshore Concert Band.
She leaves behind a son, Lyle (Linda) Harrison; a grandson, Jeffrey (Stacie) Harrison; and two great-granddaughters, Ashley Harrison and Brittany LeMond.
A son, William, precedes Vera in death, along with her parents, William and Bertha (Briegel) Patzmann.
A memorial mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, July 12, with visitation prior at 10 a.m., at St. Basil Catholic Church in South Haven. Hutchins Funeral Home in Watervliet is assisting Vera’s family with arrangements. Memorials may be made in Vera’s memory to Southshore Concert Band, P.O. Box 939, Bridgman, MI 49106. You are invited to leave a message of comfort for Vera at www.hutchinsfuneral.com.