Vickie Faye (Nemeth) Knutson
Vicki Faye (Nemeth) Knutson, of Cassopolis passed away on Nov. 28, 2019, after a short illness.
She is survived by her loving partner, Bill Weisfus; her mother, Beverly Nemeth; her sisters, Conni Wittorp, Toni Flagel and Jerri Califf; and her brother, Mike Nemeth.
She was predeceased by her husband, Gene Knutson; and her father, James Nemeth.
Vicki graduated from Ferris State and began work immediately as Cass County Circuit Court reporter. She was proud to work for Judges James Hoff and Michael Dodge. Vicki was dedicated to her profession and retired after 39 years of excellent work.
Vicki and Bill spent fun summers boating on Diamond Lake and camping in Colorado, and warm winters in Arizona. Her retirement was happy and fulfilling.
No one had a sweeter disposition or gentler soul than Vicki. All those who knew her are better for it.
Elkhart Cremation Services is entrusted with her arrangements.