Vincent Marchel, 87, of Stevensville, previously of Riverview, Mich., passed away on April 27, 2020, at home in the care of his family.
A private service will be held on May 1 at Pike Funeral and Cremation Services, Boyd Chapel, 9191 Red Arrow Hwy., Bridgman. A graveside service will take place on May 2 at Michigan Memorial Cemetery, Flat Rock, Mich. Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be given to the Marie Yeager Cancer Center, 3900 Hollywood Road, St. Joseph, MI 49085.