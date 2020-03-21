Viola Ruth Schmidt, 92, of Paw Paw passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020.
She was born Nov. 17, 1927, in Lenox, Mich., the daughter of the late Herman H. Zohr and Elsie A.(Selle) Zohr. Viola loved being around people and playing cards, Scrabble, crossword puzzles and bingo. Over the yeas she participated in card groups, playing pinochle and bowling. In her younger years, she and her husband, Art, enjoyed travel. Raising a family with musical interest, Viola enjoyed singing. Most of all, she loved her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed outdoor activities in earlier years, boating and canoeing. Most recently, Viola enjoyed her time living at The Berkshire in Paw Paw, where she had many friends.