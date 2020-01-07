Virgil Tacket

Norman Lee Doyle
Norman Lee Doyle, 60, of Ionia, Mich., passed away Dec. 31, 2019.
He was born in Berrien Springs on Feb. 20, 1959, the son of Herbert and Mildred (Thompson) Scott Jr. Norman graduated from Benton Harbor High School in 1978, where he was captain of the wrestling team, played football and after graduation served three tours of duty in the Marines, including Grenada Operation Urgent Fury, as well as winning boxing titles. He received several military medals for his service. He held associate and bachelor’s degrees in business administration from Cleary College. He enjoyed cooking, fishing and dancing. He was a kind, loving person with a good sense of humor.
He leaves to cherish his memory his son, Emmanuel Whitley of Ann Arbor, Mich.; daughter, Claranda Barnes of Vernon Hills, Ill.; grandson, Jauron Jackson II; siblings: Chelly Doyle of Lansing, Mich., Tonya Doyle (Bicy) of Holt, Mich., Robert (Samantha)Thompson of Benton Harbor and Randy (Debra) Thompson of Radcliff, Ky.; nieces and nephews: Nichola Doyle, Bryan Ealey, Joy and Justin Bicy, Jasmine and William Thompson, Ebony Owens and several others and greats; and the love of his life, Jeanne Hyatt.
He was preceded in death by his parents, elder brother and sister.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 11, at Lake Funeral Home in Ionia, with visitation one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will be in Letts Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.lakefuneralhomes.com.
Joseph ‘Joe’ Swetay
Joseph “Joe” Swetay, 75, of Covert Township died Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Bronson Methodist Hospital, Kalamazoo.
Services celebrating his life will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at Red Arrow General Baptist Church, with the Rev. Rich Kiser officiating. Burial will follow in North Shore Memory Gardens. The visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday at the Davidson Chapel of Florin Funeral Service in Coloma. Memorials maybe made to the family in his name. Please share messages, memories or photos at www.florin.net.
Joe was born on March 20, 1944, in South Haven, to Joseph and Grace Swetay. He married his wife, Sharon Annette, in 1971, and together they celebrated 48 years of marriage. Joe was employed at Menasha Corp for 36 years before retiring in 2003. He was a member of Red Arrow General Baptist Church. Joe was an avid bowler for over 50 years and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He also loved the Detroit Tigers and the Detroit Lions. Most of all, Joe loved being with his family.
His family includes his wife, Sharon Annette; his children, Adella (Randy) Wells of Coloma and Josh (Starla) Swetay of Watervliet; his sister, Shirley Somers of Hartford; his brother, Donald Swetay of Kalamazoo; his grandchildren, Alanna, Skylar, Jonathan, Heavyn, Randy Jr. (Kayla) and Breanna; and his great-grandchildren, Addison, Jace and Derrick.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Alfred.
Thomas Ham Ross
Thomas Ham Ross, 94, formerly of Benton Harbor passed away Dec. 30, 2019, in the comfort of his home.
Thomas was born March 10, 1925, to Mattie and Greenberry Ross in Cleveland, Ark. He enjoyed fishing, traveling and visiting with family. He was also a veteran of the United States Army.
Thomas is survived his daughters, Thomas E. McKenzie and Egene Ross; sister, Mildred Cooper; brother, Cleo Ross; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Thomas was proceed in death by his parents; wife, Hessie Ross; daughter, Selma Ross; niece, Diana Ross; three brothers; and three sisters.
A service will be held at noon Saturday, Jan. 11, at Second Baptist Church, 230 W. 14th St., Anderson, Ind., with eulogy by the Rev. William O’Neal. Burial will be in Marion National Cemetery.
Timothy E. McClernan
Timothy “Tim” Edward McClernan, 56, retired Sgt., U.S. Army Reserves, of Stevensville passed away on Jan. 4, 2020, at Hanson Hospice Center.
Tim was born, the second of five boys, on Jan. 16, 1963, in Duluth, Minn., to Charles and Patricia (Bubacz) McClernan.
Tim is survived by his brothers, Terry (Roni) McClernan and Scott (Kim) McClernan; children, Tim (Missy) McClernan, Amy (Donald) Bosworth, Patty (Bill) Woods and Aaleyah McClernan; grandchildren: Lee Philips, Trinity McClernan, Clair Mottl, Lea and Ayden Bosworth and Emma and Brody Woods; and several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his mother and father, Patricia and Charles McClernan; and his brothers, James McClernan Sr. and Johnny McClernan.
A memorial service is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at New Life Church, located at 3265 S. Cleveland Road, St Joseph, with a reception to follow at the church. Pastor Brian Rumer will officiate.
Karen Marie Smith-Paraf
Karen Marie Smith-Paraf, 63, of Sawyer died Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, in the presence of her family.
Karen was born March 16, 1956, in Chicago, to Christy “Chris” and Olga Rigoni. She married Corey Paraf on Feb. 23, 2007, in Cook County, Ill.
Karen was an amazing woman who truly loved her family and friends, and always put them above herself. Her smile lit up rooms and she spread love and laughter with everyone she encountered. Karen will be greatly missed by her loved ones, but her spirit will live on in each of them.
Karen is survived by her husband of 12 years, Corey Paraf of Sawyer; one daughter, Krystal (Dan) Smith-Rettich of Justice, Ill.; one son, Donald (Marylin Winkle) Smith of Los Angeles; one grandson, Abraham; twin granddaughters, Penelope and Willow; one sister, Rea Pietras of Chicago; and one cousin, Martha “Cookie” (Ray) Nelson of South Haven.
The family prefers contributions be made in memory of Karen to the veterans organization of your choice. Arrangements have been entrusted to Pobocik Chapel, Wagner Family Funerals, Three Oaks. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.
Virgil Tacket
Virgil Tacket, 96, of Berrien Springs, fell asleep in Jesus during the early hours of the new year, 2020.
“Chuck” was born March 26, 1923, in Hollister, Wis., the eighth child of Minnie and Hiram Tacket. In addition to working on the farm, he graduated from White Lake High School in 1942, and was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1943, where he served proudly as a staff sergeant. In 1955 he earned his B.A. degree in accounting from Emmanuel Missionary College (now Andrews University) in Berrien Springs. During his time in college, he married the love of his life, Phylis Servi, on June 17, 1951.
Chuck found his true calling as a custom home builder, working with his partner, Paul Cress, to build over 155 area homes. He was one of the founders of the Berrien County Home Builders Association and served as treasurer. He loved building and took great pride in the quality and honesty of his work. As an active member of Pioneer Memorial Church, he served as an elder, a member of the church board for 25 years and on the finance committee.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Phylis; two children, Douglas (Tracy) and Judy; five grandchildren: Kaitlin Ball, Whitney Tacket, Jordan Oakley, Shane Oakley and Cheyenne Oakley; and three great-grandchildren.
Chuck loved his family, his friends and his church. He will be missed by many.
Services will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, at Pioneer Memorial Church on the campus of Andrews University, with visitation at 2 p.m. Memorial contributions can be made to Your Story Hour in Berrien Springs. Online messages: www.allredfuneralhome.com.