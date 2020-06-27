Virginia Adeline Klug, 99, of Buchanan passed away peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at Buchanan Meadows in Buchanan.
A private family service will be held at Zion United Church of Christ, 9100 Third St., Baroda, MI 49101, with the Rev. Dr. David Moffett-Moore officiating. Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery, Bridgman. Friends may meet with the family from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, July 5, at the Pike Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Boyd Chapel, 9191 Red Arrow Hwy., Bridgman, MI 49106. Memorial contributions can be made to Zion United Church of Christ. Online condolences accepted at www.PikeFH.com.