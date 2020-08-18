Vivian Adeline Rothermel, 92, of Andaluisa, Ala., formerly of Stevensville passed away peacefully Friday, Aug. 14, 2020 in Covington, Ala.
The family will receive guests from 1 p.m. until time of celebration of life service at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 19, at Starks & Menchinger Chapel, 2650 Niles Road., St. Joseph. Burial to follow at North Shore Memory Gardens, Coloma. Those wishing to leave an online condolence for the family may do so at www.starks -menchinger.com.
Vivian was born Feb. 6, 1928, in Chicago, to Charles Kolar and Helen Sotola. She met and married Donald “Bud” Rothermel on July 1, 1951. She was a long-time member of the DAR as well as a 35-year member of the Stevensville Fire Department Ladies Axillary. Anyone who knew Vivian knew of her kind soul – the world will miss a lady of her outstanding kindness and character.
Vivian will be missed by her son, Michael Rothermel; her grandchildren: Theresa Lewis, Allison Koehen, and Joseph Rothermel, and her siblings: Charles Kolar, Helen (Gene) Decker and Arline (Joseph) Roberts.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Bud; her parents, and her step-mother, Mary (Hall) Kolar.