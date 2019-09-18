Vivian Neff
Vivian N. Neff, 86, of Coloma passed away Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Hanson Hospice Center in Stevensville.
Funeral services will be held at noon Saturday, Sept. 21, at Duffield & Pastrick Family Funeral Home in Coloma. Visitation will be held immediately prior to the service, from 11 a.m.-noon. Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Those wishing to leave a message or share a memory with the family online may do so at www.duffieldpastrick.com.
Vivian was born Nov. 20, 1932, in Benton Harbor, to Clarence and Edith Boruff. Early in her career she worked at V.M. Corporation for 10 years. In later years she was employed as a beautician at various local hair salons for over 20 years. Vivian enjoyed gardening, growing both vegetables and flowers. She liked to crochet, do scrapbooking and various arts and crafts. She also enjoyed spending time with her friends and family whenever possible.
Vivian is survived by her husband, George, whom she married in 1958; three sons, Thomas Neff of Coloma, Kerry Neff of West Palm Beach, Fla., and Kenneth Neff of Las Vegas; her brother, William (Verda) Boruff of Watervliet; four grandchildren, including Ciara Williams of Dowagiac; six great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; her nephew, William Boruff Jr. of Watervliet; and her niece, Kimberly (Jeffrey) Weber of Kalamazoo.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Edith; and her aunt, Cora Curran.