Wade’s life began Feb. 20, 1948, in Watervliet. He was a proud alumni of Watervliet High School and lifetime resident.
After high school, Wade proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. After the service Wade moved to Florida for several years. He worked as a farrier, attended swap meets and sold flower bulbs. Wade was a local history buff, he enjoyed sharing his knowledge about Watervliet through the Facebook pages he helped create “You Know You’re From Watervliet” and was active in the history of House of David.