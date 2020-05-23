Wade Icie McPeak, 81, of South Haven passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020, at his daughter’s home under Hospice care.
He was born Oct. 18, 1938, to Wade and Loretta (Jones) McPeak, in Marston, Mo. Wade honorably served his country in the United States Army and National Guard. Wade married Margaret “Peggy” Goheen on Feb. 9, 1963. They shared 52 years in marriage before her passing in 2015. Wade worked in tool and die in the automotive industry at National Motors, American Seating, Bohn Aluminum and Pullman Industries, and as a driver for McFadden Friendly Motors. He later graduated from Lake Michigan College in 1980. He loved bowling and was a pilot.