Wallace “Bud” Krone, 94, of Baroda passed away on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at Lakeland Medical Center, St. Joseph.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at the Boyd Chapel of Pike Funeral and Cremation Services, 9191 Red Arrow Highway, Bridgman.
Friends can meet with the family from 5-7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9 at the funeral home. Burial will be in Ruggles Cemetery in Baroda.
Memorial contributions can be made to St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2673 W. John Beers Road, Stevensville. Online condolences can be left at www.pikeFH.com.
Bud was born Wednesday, Nov. 11, 1925, in Sawyer, the son of the late William and Helen (Kliemchen) Krone. On Nov. 16, 1946, he married Adeline Hattie Hasse, and they shared 73 years together.
He owned and operated Baroda TV and Appliance Center. Bud was a member of St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Stevensville, and was a diehard polka fan, of which he shared with many generations of family and friends.
He loved to garden and was known for his garlic and leaf lettuce. Bud was not only a father and grandfather to family, but to many of their friends. Family witnessed in Bud and Adeline 73 years of a love story.
Survivors include his wife, Adeline; children, Leonard (Kathryn) Krone, Nancy Mead; daughter-in-law, Mary Krone; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and half sister, Evelyn Caperaletti.
Bud also was proceeded in death by his son, Kenneth Krone; and his sisters, Lucille Krone and Charlotte Stark.