On Saturday, April 25, 2020, Walter C. Ignatovich, loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, was called up to his heavenly Father at the age of 93. He resided at the Whitcomb Senior Living Community for the past four and half years after selling his home of 40 years in Stevensville.
Walter “Walt” was born on Feb. 2, 1927, to Christ and Alma (Mashke) Ignatovich in Benton Harbor. He graduated from Benton Harbor High School in 1945. He proudly served in the United States Army Air Corps from 1945-1948. He was called back to active duty in 1949 to serve for another three years as a mechanic and radio operator. His status as a veteran of the United States Armed Services was very important to him and he celebrated all the veterans and those currently serving each and every year. Walter met the love of his life, Zula Muneke, when he was stationed at Maxwell Air Force Base in Montgomery, Ala. They were married in Montgomery on Dec. 19, 1947. They were married for 68 years before Zula’s passing in January of 2015. They had two daughters, Suzanne Ignatovich (1950) and Carol Ann (1954).