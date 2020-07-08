Walter Lyle “Bud” Baker, 74, of Coloma went to heaven “a shoutin’” on Monday, March 30, 2020, at Lakeland Medical Center, St. Joseph.
Bud was born Oct. 7, 1945, in Berrien County. He served our country proudly in the United States Army during the Vietnam War, and was one of Berrien County’s most decorated veterans. During the war, he was shot 13 times in the chest, arm and leg at Bien Hoa. Despite that, he courageously fought to save his fellow soldiers, and received the Distinguished Service Cross. Upon returning from conflict, he became a pastor and chaplain, and was known as “Chaplain Bud” to those he helped over the years at Lakeland. He was a member of Full Gospel Assembly Church in Hartford, and was involved with the American Legion, Lest We Forget and Faith Christian Fellowship.