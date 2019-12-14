Wanita Evelyn Lentz
Wanita Evelyn Lentz, 91, of Baroda passed away on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at Petrona’s Country Home in Baroda. She will be able to celebrate Christmas once again with her dear husband, Harvey, and her Lord in heaven.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2673 W. John Beers Road, Stevensville, with the Rev. Jeremy Koehler officiating. Burial will be in Ruggles Cemetery, Baroda. Family and friends may gather from 5-7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16, at the Boyd Chapel of Pike Funeral and Cremation Services, 9191 Red Arrow Hwy., Bridgman. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, the “Building on God’s Blessings” fund. Online condolences may be made, or a complete obituary may be viewed at www.PikeFH.com.
Wanita was born on Nov. 13, 1928, in Galien, and was one of five children born to Raymond and Eleanor (Luther) Metzger. She graduated from Galien High School in 1945 at the age of 16 and began working at I&M Electric Company. She enjoyed her job and co-workers, remaining friends with “the girls” all through her life. She loved polka dancing and she met her husband, Harvey, at a polka dance. They were married on Nov. 20, 1948, and were able to celebrate 52 years of marriage until he passed in April of 2001.
She was baptized and confirmed as a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church on April 2, 1950, and remained an active member until her death.
She continued working at I&M until she started her family. She took time off to raise her children and to help Harvey on their farm. She enjoyed sewing, knitting, working in the yard and her rock garden. She loved to cook and bake, and especially enjoyed trying out new recipes on the family. Wanita also enjoyed playing bingo, card games, traveling, Sunday drives and Lakeshore basketball. After the children were all in school, she went to work for Lakeshore Schools and worked there for almost 30 years until her retirement. Her greatest joys were her six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. They always were able to put a smile on her face and she loved the time that she spent with them.
Survivors include her children, Cynthia (Patrick) Moynihan, Stephen (Susan) Lentz and Karen (Rick) Weich; grandchildren: Daniel Moynihan, Allen Weich, Kyle (Kelley) Weich, Kevin (Anita) Weich, Heather (Anthony) Martin and Eric Lentz; great-grandchildren: Madalyn, Melanie, Harvey, Miranda, Easton, Wyatt and Sadie; and a brother, Donald (Colette) Metzger.
Wanita was preceded in death by her husband, Harvey, in 2001; and her siblings, Richard Metzger, Lucille Scheer and Meryl Gillespie.
Wanita had a wonderful life and made a big impact on many people. We are so grateful for Mom’s caregivers who showed such great love and compassion to her during her last few weeks of life. She was dearly loved and will be missed by all of us. Our tears are falling, but she is now enjoying her eternal life with Jesus. We love our Mom, Grandma and Grandma Great!