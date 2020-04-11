Warren Joseph “Joe” Johnston, 86, of St. Joseph passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at Caretel Inns of Lakeland.
Joe was born on Feb. 15, 1934, to Warren and Helen (Murray) Johnston in Escanaba, Mich. He graduated from Escanaba High School and Western Michigan University. Joe proudly served his country in the U.S. Army after the Korean War before he was honorably discharged. On Aug. 31, 1957, Joe married the love of his life, Clara “Mitzi” Rapes, in Niles. Joe owned and operated Johnston Health Products for over 44 years. He was still making sales until his passing. He enjoyed boating, fishing and traveling. Most of all, he loved to spend his time with his family.
Joe is survived by his children, Lisa (Greg) Mercer of Plymouth, Ind., and Thomas Johnston of Benton Harbor; grandchildren, Mack Mercer and Thomas Johnston II; and great-grandchild, Wyatt Johnston.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mitzi Johnston on May 3, 2019; and two sisters.
Memorial contributions may be made to any hospice organization of the donor's choice.