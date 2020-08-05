Warren’s life began Dec. 5, 1940, in Benton Harbor. Warren was a lifetime area resident making his home in Bainbridge Township for most of his life. He retired from Kaywood Shutter Company in Benton Harbor after 38 years. Warren enjoyed being outdoors, horses, and building. If he was inside, you could find him watching wrestling or cowboy movies.
His greatest joy was his large loving family which includes his wife of 58 years, Arvie (Humphreys) Krause; six children: Warren (Barbara) Krause of Ripley, Miss., Karen Foster of Dover, Ark., Laurie (Donald) Orth of Elkhart, Ind., Jennifer (Edward Soltesz) Young of St. Joseph, Vernon Krause of Savanah, Ga., and Kerry Krause of Houston, Texas; over 30 grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; two brothers: Donald Krause and William (Lavone) Krause; daughter-in-law, Genevieve Krause and many nieces and nephews.