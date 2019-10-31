Wayne Bunn
Wayne Bunn, 88, of Hartford passed away on Oct. 29, 2019, at Alamo Nursing Home in Kalamazoo.
Born in McKenzie, Tenn., he was the son of the late Charlie and Gladys Bunn. Wayne served honorably in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict era. While stationed in New York during this time period, he met the love of his life and future wife, the former Madelyn Lawder. They were married on Oct. 12, 1952.
Prior to moving to Michigan, Wayne worked in New York as a Jaguar mechanic. His love of fast cars and automotive skills led to a life of taking meticulous care of his vehicle and a keen interest in auto racing. He enjoyed attending the local stock car races in Hartford as well as NASCAR events. In addition, he had a “green thumb” and spent many years gardening, producing a variety of vegetables which he shared with family and friends. Wayne lived an active lifestyle, enjoying walking, cribbage and playing pool. He retired from Pearson Construction Company and was a proud member of the Laborer’s International Union of North America for over 50 years.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Madelyn, in 1998; brothers, Charles Bunn and Joe Bunn; and sister, Betty Steenwyk.
Surviving are three sons, Steven (Kathy) Bunn of Eau Claire, Brian (Lynn) Bunn of Jeffersonville, Ind., and Wayne (Pam) Bunn of Paw Paw; a daughter, Anne (Brad) Ex of Mattawan; granddaughters, Carmen Sherman, Hayely Ennest, Lauren Sherman, MacKenzie Bunn and MiKayla Bunn; four great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Janet Bunn; brother-in-law, Jerry Steenwyk; and many loving nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 2-5 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, at Calvin Funeral Home, Hartford. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at Immaculate Conception Church, Hartford, followed by burial in Maple Hill Cemetery. Donations may be made to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Hartford, or a charity of your choice. Those wishing to leave memorial condolences for the family may do so at www.calvin-leonardfh.com.
The family would like to express a special thanks to the Alamo Nursing Home for their loving care.