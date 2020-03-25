Wayne Dean Skaggs, 83, of Stevensville passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020, at Hanson Hospice Center, Stevensville, in the care of his family.
A private family gathering was held at Pike Funeral Home, Boyd Chapel, Bridgman, and a public Celebration of Life will be announced and held later. Final resting place will be in Hickory Bluff Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Zion United Church of Christ, Baroda, MI 49101.