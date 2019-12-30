Wendell John Cole
Wendell John Cole, 89, of Buchanan passed away on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019. Arrangements have been entrusted to Heritage Chapel, 8747 US-31, Berrien Springs.
Wendell was born on Sept. 23, 1930, in Berrien Springs, to the late Roland and Flora (McChesney) Cole. He served his country as a “White Coat” while in the U.S. Army from 1954 through 1956. On June 13, 1955, in Takoma Park, Md., he married Marjorie Danielson; she preceded him in death on Jan. 1, 2019. Together they raised three children: Daniel (Christine) Cole of Santa Monica, Calif., Wendy (Matthew) Fivash of Niles and Donald (Linda) Cole of Buchanan. He also had five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and a brother, Eldine.
A sister, Dorothy, preceded him in death.
Wendell taught flying at Andrews University and auto mechanics at Eau Claire High School. He finished his career as a window cleaner on Chicago skyscrapers. He was a member of Pioneer Memorial Seventh-day Adventist Church in Berrien Springs.
A memorial visitation celebrating his life will take place from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, at the Heritage Chapel in Berrien Springs. Wendell’s final resting place will be in Bethel Cemetery in Arpin, Wis., at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to “Your Story Hour” (Berrien Springs) or to the charity of the donor’s choice. Friends wishing to leave the family a message of condolence may do so at www.heritage-chapel.com.