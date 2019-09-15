Werner Riedel
Werner Riedel, 89, of St. Joseph, passed away Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Hanson Hospice Center in Stevensville.
A celebration of life service will be at 11 a.m., Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at Napier Parkview Baptist Church, 245 W. Napier Ave., Benton Harbor, with Pastor Nathan Dobson from Hope Bible Church officiating. Burial will follow at Spring Run Cemetery in St. Joseph.
Friends can visit from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at Starks & Menchinger Chapel, 2650 Niles Road, St. Joseph.
Memorials can be made to Harvester Baptist Mission.
Werner was born Feb. 11, 1930 in Freiburg, Germany, to Gustav and Helene (Stephan) Riedel. He grew up in the midst of World War II in Germany, and survived many hardships that shaped his character.
At the age of 14, he began his life work as an electrician, and later immigrated to the United States at 29 to pursue the American dream. He worked for a local electrical company until he learned the English language, then founded Riedel Electric in 1963, as a master electrician.
On June 17, 1961, he married Erika Hartwig at Clay Street Baptist Church in Benton Harbor. They were blessed with a large family.
Werner felt strongly about his responsibilities as a husband and father, and adopted the life motto “ora et labora” – pray and work. He used his God-given gifts of common sense, ingenuity and drive to “get something done” every day. He showed his love to others by doing – repairing, building, advising, giving and, most of all, praying. He attributed all the blessings in his life to God, and never hesitated to share his faith with anyone he met.
Werner is survived by his wife, Erika Riedel; children, Monika Riedel, Werner (Jill) Riedel, Rosemarie Fosdick, Ursula (Rick) Lull, Benjamin (Michelle) Riedel and Clifford Riedel; 15 grandchildren, Jenna, Alaina, Cole and Kade Riedel, Alexa and Kyla Fosdick, Hannah and Adyson Lull, Sydney (Brad) Clapp, Benjamin, Rachel and Jackson Riedel and Matthew, Joshua and Jonathan Riedel; and great-grandchild, Maddaex Riedel. Werner was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Christine Riedel; and sister, Christa Riedel.