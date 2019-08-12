Wilbert “Bill” Smith
Wilbert “Bill” Smith, 88, of Benton Harbor died Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019 at the Hanson Hospice Center in Lincoln Township.
Services celebrating his life will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Aug 15, at the Davidson Chapel of Florin Funeral Service in Coloma. Burial will follow in North Shore Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends and relatives beginning at noon on Thursday at the Davidson Chapel. Memorials may be made to the Humane Society. Please share messages, memories or photos at www.florin.net.
Bill was born on Jan 22, 1931, in Benton Harbor to Everett and Florence Smith. He was a veteran of the Korean War where he served in the US Army. He was a retired heating and air conditioning technician. He was a resident of Florida for 33 years before five years ago when he moved back to Michigan. His favorite things to do were bowling, golfing and auto body repair. Bill was a loving and caring individual who was funny and an all around nice guy.
His family includes his daughter, Kathy Trulove of Benton Harbor; his sister, Ramona Nybro of Watervliet; his brother, Thomas Smith of Bridgeport, Mich.; his two grandchildren, Pandora and Jackie; and his four great grandchildren, Alex, Brad, Kenyon and Greyson. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Reuben and Raymond.