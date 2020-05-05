Wilda Jane Trojan, 85, of New Carlisle, Ind., passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Hamilton Grove in New Carlisle. Arrangements have been entrusted to Starks and Menchinger Chapel in St. Joseph.
A private Celebration of Life Service will be held on May 6 at Starks & Menchinger Chapel. Burial will follow in Riverview Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Trojan Family Fund at the Berrien Community Foundation. Those wishing to share a memory of Wilda online may do so at www.starks -menchinger.com.