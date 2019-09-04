Wilfred DeMorrow
Wilfred "Bill" or "Will" DeMorrow, 91, of Three Oaks passed away peacefully Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, in the presence of his family.
Wilfred was born Dec. 4, 1927, in Racine, Wis., the son of Lloyd and Cecilia DeMorrow. He married Mie Miura on Dec. 13, 1950, in Kobe, Japan. After 65 years, she preceded him in death on Jan. 20, 2016.
Wilfred was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Cordelia Smith; three brothers, Louis DeMorrow, Thomas DeMorrow and Michael DeMorrow; and two brothers-in-law, Paul Keller and Willie Smith.
Wilfred loved playing or watching golf. He liked to keep busy by doing yard work or walking through the neighborhood. He cherished family gatherings, where he played cards or Tripoli, for holidays, but especially Christmas. Wilfred was in the Army from 1946 to 1953. While in the service he was an MP and mechanic and enjoyed riding motorcycles.
Wilfred will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by his children: Judy (Andrew) Obrowski of Three Oaks, Michael DeMorrow of Galien, Johnathan DeMorrow of Michigan City, Ind., Monica (Michael) Schuler of Union Pier, Joseph (Renda) DeMorrow of Fish Lake, Ind., and Margaret (Thomas) Miars of Eugene, Ore.; his grandchildren: Daniel, Jennifer, Cari, Yvonne, Dawn, Jason, Johnathan, Marina, Michael, Michelle and Kyriea; his great-grandchildren: Alexandria, Alexa, Garret, Donavan, Allyssa, Owen, Ivy and Hadley; his sisters, Bernadette (Andrew) Kelley of Viburnum, Mo., and Teresa Keller of Statesville, N.C.; his brother, David (Shirley) DeMorrow of Camden, Ark.; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Family and friends will gather from 11 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7, at Pobocik Chapel, Wagner Family Funerals, 106 Ash Street East, Three Oaks. The Rev. Father Vanathalyan Savarimuthu will be officiating.
Mr. DeMorrow will be laid to rest next to his wife in Riverside Cemetery, Chikaming Township, where he will be afforded full Military Honors. The family requests memorial contributions in Wilfred’s memory be made to Caring Circle Hospice, 4025 Health Park Lane, St. Joseph, MI 49085. Arrangements have been entrusted to Pobocik Chapel, Wagner Family Funerals, Three Oaks. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.