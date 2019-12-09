Willa Meddie Liddell
Willa Meddie “Moo” Liddell, 47, of Benton Harbor, departed this life Dec. 2, 2019.
A service celebrating her life will be Dec. 12 at Robbins Brothers Funeral Home in Benton Harbor. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m., followed by the funeral at 11 a.m.
Those wishing to sign the guestbook online can do so at www.robbinsbrothersfh.com.
Willa was born Oct. 30, 1972, in Benton Harbor. She graduated nursing school as a LPN in 2015, and worked in the health care field for more than 30 years. As a teen, she was one of the Dazzling Dolls, a group that was formed by her and her high school friends.
Willa leaves behind loving memories for her parents, Willie and Stella Liddell of Benton Harbor; son, Holden Mckinley Liddell of Benton Harbor; sisters, Corliss (Brown) Mhaye of Benton Harbor and Tyra Reed formerly of Benton Harbor; brother, Ben Fair Brown of Benton Harbor; a host of family and friends.
Willa was proceeded in death by her grandmother, Lavern Thomas; grandfather, Edward Ward; best friend, Ursulla Rochelle Bufford Allen; cousins, Ebony Shawn Bennett and Sylvester “Bo” Little Jr.; and friend, Bro. Lemuel Butler Sr.