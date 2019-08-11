Willard Bailey
Willard Bailey, 87, of Stevensville passed away Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019 at his home.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, at Stevensville United Methodist Church, 5506 Ridge Road, Stevensville, with the Rev. David Hills officiating. Burial will follow in Hickory Bluff Cemetery, Stevensville. Friends may visit from 10-11:30 a.m. Tuesday at the church. Memorials may be made to Stevensville United Methodist Church. Those wishing to share a memory of Willard online may do so at www.stark-menchinger.com.
Willard was born July 16, 1932, in McHenry, Ky., to William and Nora (Renfrow) Bailey. He graduated from Benton Harbor High School in 1951. On Oct. 26, 1952, he married Barbara Hewitt in Benton Harbor. They were married for 66 years. He worked for Soper Manufacturing for 45 Years. Willard loved the Lord Jesus Christ, and has been a member of Stevensville United Methodist Church since 1962. He was greatly loved by his family and was an upright, faithful man who dedicated himself to his loved ones and enjoyed attending many family activities. In his spare time, Willard enjoyed golfing, bowling, Christian music and was a fan of the Detroit Tigers and Lions.
Willard is survived by his children: Christina (Tom) Polando, Victoria Crippin, Greg Bailey, Karen Jordan and Ken (Andrea) Bailey; 13 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Barbara Bailey; son, Tim Bailey; and siblings: Verda Harris, Bertha Ward, Frances Parritt, Roscoe Bailey, Mirta Francis, Charles Bailey, William H. Bailey and Dorothy McClain.