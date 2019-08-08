William A. Menser
Chief Master Sergeant William A. Menser, retired, 94, of Sturgis, Mich., went to be with his Lord and Savior Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 6, 2019, at his home.
He was born Feb. 11, 1925, in Bridgman, son of the late Joseph P. and Martha F. (Backus) Menser. Bill resided in Sturgis since 1969. Prior to coming to Sturgis, he traveled throughout the world while serving in the U.S. Air Force. His early life was spent in Bridgman, where he was a graduate of Bridgman with the class of 1943.
On May 29, 1948, he married Irene E. Gavar in Bridgman. She went before him to meet her Lord and Savior June 10, 2010.
Following graduation from high school Bill entered the U.S. Navy in July of 1943, and was honorably discharged as a petty officer 1st class in July of 1946. In December of 1946 he entered the U.S. Air Force and retired as a chief master sergeant on July 31, 1969. He took great pride in his military service and serving his country.
He was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Sturgis and St. John’s Lutheran Church in Burr Oak, Mich.
Bill enjoyed his antique clocks, gardening and tinkering around his house. He found great joy in helping and giving to others and he loved time with family, especially his grandsons and great-grandchildren. He was known to enjoy a good cigar.
Bill is survived by two daughters, Mary M. (David) Scott of Kalamazoo and Margaret I. Menser of Santa Monica, Calif.; three grandsons: William C. (Marilee) Menser of Kalamazoo, John D. (Amanda) Scott of Ypsilanti, Mich., and Michael R. Scott of Ann Arbor, Mich.; two great-grandchildren, Aleeya Menser and Micah Menser; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; two sons, John Menser and Richard Menser; four sisters; and two brothers.
The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. Saturday at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sturgis, where funeral services celebrating and honoring the life William A. Menser will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday. The Rev. Calvin Kolzow will officiate. A graveside committal will follow the service at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Sturgis, where full military honors will be conferred by the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard.
The Hackman Chapel of Hackman Family Funeral Homes, 114 S. Nottawa St., Sturgis, MI 49091, 269-651-2331 is entrusted with the arrangements. The family suggests those wishing to make a memorial donation in Mr. Menser’s memory consider Trinity Lutheran Church, 406 S. Lakeview Ave., Sturgis, MI 49091.
The obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com, where personal messages of support may be left for the family.