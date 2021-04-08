William “Bill” Althouse Sr., 78, of Benton Harbor passed away on Monday, March 29, 2021, after a long illness. In lieu of a traditional funeral, the family will come together at a later date for a private time of sharing and celebrating his life.
After graduating from Benton Harbor High School, Bill served his country in the U.S. Army. During his service he was slated as an Olympic contender in boxing and on one occasion he sparred with Muhammad Ali. His civilian occupations ranged from a Benton Harbor police officer to a bridge tender for MDOT.