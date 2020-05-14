William “Bill” Bartholemew Novak, 71, of Benton Harbor peacefully departed to be with his Lord and Savior on May 9, 2020, at his residence.
Bill was born July 17, 1948, in Hartford, to Benjamin and Donna Ruth (Starbuck) Novak. After graduating from Bangor High School, he began a long career as an auto mechanic. Bill was an assistant chaplain for Berrien County Sheriff’s Department with Forgotten Man Ministries, a lifetime member at the Hartford Sportsmen’s Club and a member of the American Legion in Stevensville. Upon retiring, he became a “greeter” at Meijer in Benton Harbor. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing, working in his yard and listening to music. Faithfully, Bill prayed on his knees each night and would lean over an open Bible each morning. His greatest joy was caring for and looking after his family and friends.