William “Bill” Crittenden
William “Bill” Crittenden, 89, of Benton Township died at his home on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020.
Services celebrating his life will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 15, at the Fairplain Chapel of Florin Funeral Service in Benton Township. Burial will follow at North Shore Memory Gardens. The visitation will be held from noon to 1 p.m. on Wednesday at the Fairplain Chapel. Please share messages, memories or photos at www.florin.net.
Bill was born on Feb. 9, 1930 in Memphis, Tenn., to Malcolm and Irene Crittenden. He was a veteran of WWII and served in the U.S. Army. Bill was a foreman at Paramount Die Casting for more than 25 years before they closed and he was then employed at Auto Specialties for another seven years before retiring. He was a member of the First Free Will Baptist Church and a member of the VFW. His 42-year companion, Polly Shindledecker, preceded him in death in 2006. He was a well-known pool player in the Berrien County area. He also enjoyed wood working and was a "Mr. Fix-It Guy." He loved spending time with his family and watching his grandchildren play baseball.
His family includes his children, Jim (Molesia) Crittenden of Millersville, Mo., Tina (Thomas) Froehlich of St. Joseph, Susan Phillips of Decatur and Billie Wells of Ypsilanti; his brother, Buford; his sister, Virginia; his four grandchildren; his three great-grandchildren; his friend and caregiver, Rebecca Dopieralski and his dog, Skippy. He was preceded in death by his parents, his son, Terry Crittenden and his two brothers, Charles and Albert.