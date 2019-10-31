William 'Bill' F. Devitt
William “Bill” F. Devitt, 73, of Benton Harbor passed away Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at Lakeland Medical Center, St. Joseph.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at St. Joseph First United Methodist Church, 2950 Lakeview Ave., with Pastor Dan Colthorp officiating. Military honors will be provided by the North Berrien Military Rites Team. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Special Olympics or St. Joseph First United Methodist Church.
Bill was born on Feb. 10, 1946, in Queens, N.Y. to Francis and Louise (Heinechen) Devitt. He was a graduate of Smithtown High School class of 1963. Bill joined the United States Air Force on Oct. 20, 1965, and proudly served his country in the Vietnam War. He was honorably discharged on Oct. 9, 1969. On March 26, 1988, he wed Rebecca “Becky” Lambert in Hartford, Conn. Bill worked in life insurance for 43 years. He was employed at The Hartford Life Insurance Company, and lastly as a regional director at American International Group, where he later retired. He achieved the designations of Chartered Life Underwriter and Chartered Financial Consultant. After retirement, Bill loved his job at Pier 33 as a boat salesman. He enjoyed boating, golfing and was a car enthusiast. In his retirement he and Becky greatly enjoyed vacationing in Florida for the winter. Bill was an active member of St. Joseph First United Methodist Church and the VFW.
Bill is survived by his loving wife of 31 years, Becky; his two daughters, Kristen Devitt of Madison, Wis., and Kadie (Brandon) Gilley of Atlanta; Becky’s son, David (Christy) Burwell Jr. of Benton Harbor; grandchildren, Ronnie, Kevin, Brandon, Tyler and Payton; and brothers, Roger (Diane) Devitt of East Northpoint, N.Y., and Timothy Devitt of West Sayville, N.Y.
He was preceded in death by his parents.