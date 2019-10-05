William 'Bill' Garrett Van de Riet
William “Bill” Garrett Van de Riet, 75, of South Haven passed away Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at Lakeland Medical Center, St. Joseph.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Hope Reformed Church, 1365 Monroe Blvd., South Haven, with the Rev. Dr. Steve Smallegan officiating. Friends may visit from 10 a.m. until the time of service Saturday at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to Hope Reformed Church, South Haven. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence for the family may do so online at www.starks-menchinger.com.
Bill was born on May 28, 1944, in Detroit, to Garrett Calvin and Bernadine Martha (Dieleman) Van de Riet. He was a graduate of Grosse Pointe High School class of 1962. He then attended Calvin College, receiving his bachelor’s degree in physics in 1966. Bill’s graduate studies were at the University of Kansas in Lawrence, where he received master's and PhD degrees in radiological physics. On Sept. 4, 1965, he wed Nancy Edith Vandervliet in San Diego.
Bill began his career as a radiological physicist at Harper Grace Hospital, Detroit, in 1971. In 1981, Bill moved his family to Kalamazoo, where he worked for an oncology practice, whose patients he treated at both Bronson and Borgess hospitals. He spent the remainder of his career at Bloomington Hospital in Indiana from 1994 until his retirement in 2010.
Bill was a loving, dedicated and generous father, grandfather, brother and friend. He was a devoted husband and wonderful caretaker for his wife as she became disabled with multiple sclerosis. Bill was a committed Christian, rarely missed a church service and gave of his time generously. He loved spending time with family, being outdoors and riding his motorcycle. Being in and near water gave him great joy. Bill’s interest in photography captured his many trips to the western United States visiting national parks.
Bill is survived by his daughters, Cynthia (Douglas) Learned of Naples, Fla., Debra (Jonathan) Geisler of Upland, Ind.; son, David (Kajsa) Van de Riet of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho; grandchildren, Clara, Peter, Blessing, Hannah, Grace, Evangeline and Hayden; siblings, Robert (Dayna) Van de Riet and Thomas (Betty) Van de Riet; stepsisters, Carmen (Ron) Tanis and Donna Petersen; stepsister-in-law, Marcia Steffens; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; loving stepmother, Stella, whom helped raise him; stepbrother, Dennis Steffens; sister-in-law, Brenda Van de Riet; and stepbrother-in-law, Dale Petersen.