William Jesse “Bill” Russell Jr., 94, longtime resident of Watervliet, passed away April 7, 2020, at Morning Breeze Retirement Center in Greensburg, Ind., where he was a resident for the last five years.
Bill was born to parents, William Jesse Russell Sr. and Velma Vera Wallace, on July 4, 1925, in Memphis, Tenn. After spending his early years in East Prairie, Mo., and serving in the Civilian Conservation Corps, he relocated to Watervliet, where he lived most of his adult life. It was there that Bill met and on May 23, 1948, married Leona Clinard, his wife of 66 years.
Bill was preceded in death by his father and mother; his wife, Leona, who passed away June 28, 2014; as well as by three brothers, two sisters and one half-sister.
He is survived by two sons, Richard E. (Debra) Russell of Asheville, N.C., and James G. (Wendy) Russell of Greensburg; six grandchildren: Bryan, Jennifer, Jason, Adam, James and Erin; several great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and by one half-brother.
Bill was retired from the Watervliet Paper Company and during his life in Watervliet he regularly attended the Watervliet First Methodist Church. He loved music and spent countless hours listening to, recording and cataloging his collection. He also enjoyed gardening and traveling and was especially proud of his “R” tree – two maple trees he started as saplings and grafted together to grow into the shape of the letter R.
There will be no visitation, but a family only graveside service will be held at Watervliet Cemetery in Watervliet at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 11. Hutchins Funeral Home is assisting Bill’s family with arrangements. You may leave a message of comfort for his family at hutchinsfuneral.com.