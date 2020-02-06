William “Bill” Kamen, 75, of South Haven passed away Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at Graceway at Countryside Nursing and Rehabilitation Community in South Haven.
He was born Sept. 10, 1944, to Alfred and Agnes (Larson) Kamen, in Chicago. Bill married Sharon Remick on June 27, 1964, in Casco Township. Bill worked at Everett Piano Company as a supervisor for the cabinet department before working at Do It Corp., where he retired as plant manager in 2012. Bill loved to hunt and fish. He was a member of the Kibbie Christian Reformed Church.