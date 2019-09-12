William 'Bill' King
Deacon William “Bill” King, 76, of Benton Harbor went home to be with the Lord on Sept. 5, 2019, at Lakeland Medical Center, St. Joseph.
A service celebrating his life will be held Friday, Sept. 13, at New Paradise Baptist Church, Benton Harbor. The visitation begins at 10 a.m., followed by the funeral at 11 a.m. Those wishing to sign the guest book online may do so at www.robbinsbrothersfh.com.
William was born on Jan. 25, 1943, to the late Willie and Zelma King in Rosedale, Miss. He confessed salvation in Christ as a teenager and in 1992, he married the love of his life, Ophelia Ross. They were faithful members of Tabernacle COGIC. William served as a Deacon, Sunday school superintendent, a member of the usher board and numerous other roles within the church. He loved going to musical programs, listening to his siblings, “The Gospel King Brothers,” and going fishing.
William leaves behind to cherish his memories, his wife, Ophelia King; daughters, Juliette (Juju) Norwood, Quandra Michelle (Meme) Robinson, Tammy Germany-Ross and Sylvia Shannon; sons, Byron King and Charles Ross Jr.; sisters, Thelma Tillman and Dorothy L. King; brothers, Mansfield (Dorothy) King and Otis (Bertha) King; sisters-in-law, Erthalean King and Queen King; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.
William was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Willie Mae and Annie B. King.; and brothers, Robert King, Willie King Jr. and Freddie B. King.