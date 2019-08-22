William “Bill” Kintup
Bill’s life began Sept. 19, 1932, in Benton Harbor, Mich. After graduating high school Bill proudly served his country for 22 years in the United States Army, earning the rank of master sergeant. Upon returning home he managed Pic-Way Shoes in Benton Harbor for many years. Bill collected stamps from the time he was a teenager. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing poker, he was an avid gardener who could grow anything, and he will be remembered as an excellent cook.
Bill leaves behind a loving family to cherish his memory, which includes: three siblings, Barbara (Art) Scherer of Watervliet, Sylvia Arndt of Eau Claire and Ronald (Jesslyn) Kintup of St. Joseph; six nieces and nephews, Lynn Scherer, Kristin Hemink, Larry Arndt, Michael Arndt, Ronald Kintup and Julie Bryant; 11 great nieces and nephews, Genevieve Bates, Alexandra Bates, Laine Hemink, Kolby Hemink, Christopher Michael Arndt, Jeremy Arndt, Andrew Rynearson, Shannon Arndt, Lucas Arndt, Travis Williams and Taylor Williams; and Michael and Mandy Avery who he loved as grandchildren, and their chidren, Dominique Mead and Michael Avery Jr.
On Aug. 7, the world lost a great humanitarian when Bill died at home. He is preceded in death by his parents, William and Genevieve (LaVanway) Kintup; two nieces, Debra Rynearson and Yvonne Arndt, and a great nephew, Jason Arndt.
A memorial service will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, with visitation prior at 10 a.m., at Hutchins Funeral Home in Watervliet. Memorials may be made in Bill’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or the charity of your choice.