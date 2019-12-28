William 'Bill' White
William "Bill" White, 84, of Coloma passed away Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, at his residence, surrounded by family.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Hartford, where the family will receive friends beginning at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Bill White may be made to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 63559 60th Ave., Hartford, MI 49057. Those wishing to leave an online message of remembrance may do so at www.duffieldpastrick.com.
Bill was born Dec. 27, 1934, in Chicago, to William and Loretta (Liddy) White. He served in the military during the Korean Conflict and was formerly employed in the savings and loan industry, including Bell Savings, Chemical Bank and Community Home Mortgage.
Bill always put family first – his loving wife of 58 years, Peg, his five children and his 15 grandchildren. He was so proud of each and every one of them. He was a man who told many jokes – some funny, some that were kinda funny and all repeated many times. Bill loved playing golf with his friends and having a Stroh’s with anyone that had time to sit down and chat. Bill first met Peg at Paw Paw Lake, and later purchased a cottage and then eventually made the lake his year-round home. He loved spending time on the lake and taking friends and family on boat rides.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, William and Loretta; and his sisters, Fran Schnitzius and Nancy Bishop.
Survivors include his wife, Peg (Loughran) White; five children: Donna (Tom) Hannemann, Eileen (Glen) Noren, Bill (Lori) White, Patty (Paul) Crescenzo and Meg (Tim) Shanley; and 15 grandchildren: Danny, Maggie, Mary Claire and Kathleen Noren, Megan, Kelly and Lauren Hannemann, Emily, Ashley, William and Patrick White and Ryan, Quinn, Peter and Charlie Shanley. Bill is also survived by his sister, Ruth Nelson; and two sisters-in-law, Kathy (Will) Myers and Sue (John) Riley.
Bill was a faithful friend, a good neighbor and the personification of a life well lived.