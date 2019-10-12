William C. McFadden
William C. McFadden, 83, of Coloma died Sept. 29, 2019, at the Veterans Medical Center in Ann Arbor, Mich.
He was born Feb. 22, 1936, in Curran, Mich., to Lewis and Tresa (Wiedbrauk) McFadden. Bill graduated from Bangor High School in 1953 and joined the U.S. Army shortly thereafter. He honorably served in the 11th Airborne Division in Germany and Korea until 1959. Bill enjoyed being self-employed as a heating and cooling service man in Southwest Michigan. He was an active member at the American Legion Post in Coloma with many of his friends. He was also an active member of the United States Parachute Association, where he enjoyed the sport of skydiving until he was in his mid-70s.
He is survived by his daughter, Dawn Berbert of Draper, Utah; brothers, Dan McFadden of Marshall, Mich., and Richard (Marilyn) McFadden of South Haven; sister, Glenna Putney of Clear Lake, Iowa; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Lonnie Paine; brother, Jim McFadden; and sister, Margaret Somers.
Final arrangements are entrusted to Purely Cremations, Benton Harbor, with a burial service at the Mitchell Township Cemetery in Curran, Mich., at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the Veterans Administration Medical Center, Armstrong Road, in Battle Creek, Mich., or the American Legion Post 362 in Coloma. www.purelycremations.org.