Dave Mohr, 91, of Benton Harbor passed away peacefully on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Hanson Hospice Center.
Memorial services originally scheduled for Saturday, March 21, have been postponed to a later date, which will be announced. In lieu of flowers, donations in Dave’s memory may be made to the C. Michael Mohr (1955) Undergraduate Research Opportunities Program (UROP) Fund at MIT, 600 Memorial Dr., W98 2nd Floor, Cambridge, MA 02139 (Fund ID: 3159180), or the Humane Society of Southwestern Michigan, 5400 S. Niles Road, St. Joseph, MI 49085.