Don died Saturday, July 4, 2020, at home, surrounded by his family.
Don’s life began Jan. 27, 1950, in Tyronza, Ark. When he was young, his parents moved to Michigan, spending most of his childhood growing up in Coloma, where he graduated from high school. After high school Don proudly served his country in the United States Navy. Don worked at Michigan Fruit Canners (APL) for 37 years in management and then for Heinz in Holland, Mich. In his spare time he enjoyed cooking and spending time with his family.