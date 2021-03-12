Bill’s life began March 11, 1933, in Watervliet. He grew up in Watervliet, where he graduated high school.
After high school Bill proudly served in the U.S. Navy. It was while serving in the Navy he met Barbara O’Neill when he was a patient at Chelsea Naval Hospital. Three years later Bill and Barb married on Jan. 5, 1957, in Revere, Mass. After his service Bill returned to Watervliet, where he and Barb made their home and he worked for the Watervliet Paper Company. Bill was a member of the American Legion and enjoyed woodworking, hunting and fishing.