William Henry Voit
William Henry Voit passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019.
Bill was born Dec. 2, 1946, to Frank and Kathleen (Weed) Voit. He attended Benton Harbor High School. Bill was a U.S. Navy veteran. He got his master's from Sienna Heights. Bill worked for AEP/I&M for 44 years in Bridgman, Benton Harbor and South Bend, helping to keep power to Berrien County. On March 7, 1998, he married Diane (Kolesar) in Stevensville. He loved fishing, reading his Bible and spending time with friends and family. He always had time for a smile or a hug and to listen. He also loved to tinker and passed that on to his children.
William leaves behind his loving wife, Diane; and his children, Quentin (Tarrie) Voit of Kalmazoo, Robert (Carla) Kolesar of South Haven, Julie Kolesar of Fairplain and Nancy (Ryan) DeVries of Linden, Mich.; his sister, Fran Otte of Coloma; his 10 grandkids: Nicholas, Adeline, Nathan, Tyler, Kaitlyn, Alexander, Zachary, Anna, Lillian and Jonathan; and his great-grandson, Toby.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Kay; his parents; sister, Mariam Sydlik; and brother, Tom Voit.
Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at Calvary Baptist Church in South Bend. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Bill's name may be made to Calvary Baptist Church, 3001 W. Cleveland Road, South Bend, IN 46628.