William L. 'Bill' March
William L. “Bill” March, 84, of Stevensville passed away Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at Caretel Inns of Lakeland.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, at Starks & Menchinger Chapel and Cremation Services, 2650 Niles Road, St. Joseph, with Pastor Bill Zebell officiating. Bill will be laid to rest privately with his family in Hickory Bluff Cemetery. Friends may visit from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Tuesday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Caring Circle Hospice. Those wishing to sign Bill’s guest book or leave a message of condolence for the family may do so online at www.starks-menchinger.com.
Bill was born on Feb. 8, 1935, in Benton Harbor, to Wilbur and Mary (Akright) March. He was a graduate of Benton Harbor High School class of 1953. On Aug. 28, 1954, he wed Elizabeth Weinstein in Benton Harbor. On Sept. 21, 1957, Bill joined the United States Army and proudly served his country as a first lieutenant until he was honorably discharged on Sept. 20, 1959. He went on to attend Western Michigan University, where he received his bachelor’s degree in mathematics. He also attended Grand Rapids School of the Bible and Music. Bill was an electrician for over 40 years, starting his career at March Electric and retiring from the Cook Nuclear Plant. Faith was very important to Bill and he was an active member at Napier Parkview Baptist Church and The Chapel.
Bill is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Elizabeth; son, Keith (Carole) March of Lafayette, Ind.; daughters, Karlyn March of Covert and Karen (Matthew) Yates of Baroda; five grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and sister, Betty (Jim) Wassilak of Rockford, Ill.
He was preceded in death by his parents.