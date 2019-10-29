William M. 'Bill' Trefry
William M. “Bill” Trefry, 66, of Benton Harbor passed away on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Caretel Inns of Lakeland.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on at 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at Starks & Menchinger Chapel and Cremation Services, 2650 Niles Road, St. Joseph, with Jeff Trefry officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 3:30 until time of service on Saturday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Southwestern Michigan. Those wishing to leave a condolence online may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com.
Bill was born on Sept. 12, 1953, to Stewart “Jack” and Sally (Wickwire) Trefry. He graduated from St. Joseph High School and continued his education at Western Michigan University. Bill was a simple man who enjoyed the simple things in life. He was a crossword genius, loved to play scrabble and enjoyed cooking.
Bill is survived by his daughter, Molly (Nicole) Trefry of Illinois; grandchildren, Bear and June Trefry; siblings, Susan Barlow of Benton Harbor and Jeff (Janet) Trefry of Sarasota, Fla.; nieces and nephews, Erin, Megan, Jack and Michael; great-niece, Olivia; and many cousins.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Sally Trefry; and brother, Timothy Trefry.