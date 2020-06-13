William Michael Cotter, 64, of Bridgman passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020, at his home in Bridgman.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 20, at Pike Funeral and Cremation Services, Boyd Chapel, 9191 Red Arrow Hwy., Bridgman. Friends may meet with the family from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be given by any member to Alcoholics Anonymous. For nonmembers, a memorial contribution may be given to Sacred Heart Rehabilitation Center. Online condolences and a live stream of the service at www.Pike FH.com.