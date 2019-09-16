William Otte
William E. Otte, 93, passed away on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019 at his home in Coloma, surrounded by his family.
He was born June 27, 1926 in St. Joseph to Alfred and Lettie (Brightup) Otte. He attended Benton Harbor High School. He was drafted in the United States Army in 1944 and proudly served his country until he was honorably discharged in 1946. On July 4, 1953 William married Frances Voit at a ceremony in Benton Harbor.
William worked for Teledyne Peer in Benton Harbor as a tool and die maker for 35 years. He had a strong work ethic and enjoyed maintaining his yard, vegetable garden and his wood shop. He also took pleasure in cheering for his favorite baseball team, the Detroit Tigers. William was an avid fisherman and enjoyed going fishing with his family at numerous inland lakes in the area.
William leaves behind to cherish his memories: his loving wife, Frances; his children: Kathryn (Klaus) Buenger of Coloma, Robert (Georgia) Otte of Coloma, William (Gail) Otte of Middleville, Mary (Robert) Memmott of Delton, and his son-in-law Mark Pecoraro of Riverside. Also surviving: a sister, Athalie Hansen of Watervliet; a brother, Allen “Pat” Otte of Port Charlotte, Fla.; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild; along with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren by marriage.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Elizabeth “Betsy” Pecoraro; sister, Lorayne Dahms; and four brothers: Robert, Richard, James, and Wayne.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, at Riverside United Methodist Church, where friends may visit beginning at 10 a.m. Burial with military rites will be in Caldwell Cemetery, Eau Claire. Memorials may be made to Riverside United Methodist Church and Northern Berrien Senior Center. Online messages to www.bowermanfuneral.com.