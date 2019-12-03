William Peden
William Charles Peden, 72, of St. Joseph passed away Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, at Hanson Hospice Center in Stevensville.
He was born Feb. 9, 1947, in Dayton, Ohio, to Fred and Helen (Zechar) Peden. Bill was raised in Benton Harbor and attended Benton Harbor High School. After several years of college, Bill went to work for the family business, Peden Excel Pest Control. He later became the owner and operator of BP Pest Solutions. Bill was a reserve officer for the Berrien County Sheriff’s Department and a longtime member of the St. Joseph Lions Club as well as a member of the FOP Lodge.
Bill is survived by his children, Marilyn (Adam) Jones, John Peden, Erik Peden and Andrew Peden; his grandchildren: Laura (Mike) Dover, Klay Hobson, Jordan Dorry, Carson Dorry, Kellen Jones, Henry Jones, Kam Peden, Jaxson Peden and Alyse Peden; and his siblings, Fred Peden and Pinky (the late William) Theesfeld.
He is preceded in death by his parents.