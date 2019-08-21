William 'Ronnie' DeBusk
William “Ronnie” DeBusk, 77, of Benton Harbor was called home Aug. 16, 2019, surrounded by his family at Royalton Manor in St. Joseph.
A service celebrating his life will be held Friday, Aug. 23, at Red Arrow General Baptist Church, Benton Harbor. The visitation begins at 11 a.m., followed by the service at noon. Those wishing to sign the guest book online may do so at www.robbinsbrothersfh.com.
Ronnie’s life began July 29, 1942, in Citrus, Fla., the son of Herman and Agness DeBusk. He was a retired electrician and carpenter, but he also worked as a commercial fisherman. Ronnie met his wife, Kathy Pipkins, in 1997 and married her on Aug. 22,1998. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and friend. He will be greatly missed.
Ronnie is survived by his wife, Kathy DeBusk; son, Cameron DeBusk; stepdaughter, Tabitha (Dannie) Beshires; stepson, Donnie Stamp; 10 grandchildren; four sisters, one brother; and a host of family and friends.
Ronnie was preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Agness DeBusk; stepson, Anthony Stamp; and three sisters.